B. Riley Securities Begins Coverage on New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

B. Riley Securities started coverage on shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

