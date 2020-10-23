Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of several other reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.17.

NYSE BMI opened at $76.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $82.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,500 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $175,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $183,036.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,224 shares of company stock valued at $419,314 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

