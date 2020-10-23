Barclays Increases Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $254.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.30.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $242.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.65 and a beta of 1.23. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total value of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $625,705.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,374.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 523.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

