BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €56.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BASF SE (BAS.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €56.00 ($65.88).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €51.79 ($60.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of €53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion and a PE ratio of 44.80. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €72.17 ($84.91).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.