Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTST. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

NTST stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. NetSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT Company Profile

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST)

Receive News & Ratings for NetSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit