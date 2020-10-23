Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NTST. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

NTST stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. NetSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

