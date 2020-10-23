BidaskClub Lowers Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AXAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Abraxas Petroleum has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 120.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter worth $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 422,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400,157 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

