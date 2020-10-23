BidaskClub Lowers Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Griffin Industrial Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get Griffin Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of GRIF opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. Griffin Industrial Realty has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $323.86 million, a P/E ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter.

In other Griffin Industrial Realty news, VP Scott Charles Bosco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $155,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Griffin Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.