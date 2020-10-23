BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $32.39 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.15. 39,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

