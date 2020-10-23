BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.32. The company had a trading volume of 46,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $150.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

