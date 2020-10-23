BofA Securities Begins Coverage on Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

PRLD opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

