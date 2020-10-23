Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.63.

BYD stock opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 2.30. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

