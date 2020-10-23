BTIG Research Boosts Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $30.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Vericel alerts:

VCEL opened at $20.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. Vericel has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $914.05 million, a PE ratio of -2,020.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 145.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,251 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 318.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 971,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 154,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.