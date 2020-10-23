Calix (NYSE:CALX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS.

NYSE:CALX opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 183.57 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

Get Calix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 22,955 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $458,640.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.