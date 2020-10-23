Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $451.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $439.00 to $451.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $410.00 to $444.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $315.85 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $327.40. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.56.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

