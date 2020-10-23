Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $451.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $439.00 to $451.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $410.00 to $444.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.
Shares of NYSE CP opened at $315.85 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $327.40. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.56.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
