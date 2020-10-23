Canandaigua National Corp Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Altria Group by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 835,713 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,812,060. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

