Canandaigua National Corp Has $775,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after buying an additional 2,294,843 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,895,000 after buying an additional 1,554,549 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,577,000 after buying an additional 1,086,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,558,000 after buying an additional 1,066,104 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 36,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

