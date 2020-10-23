Canandaigua National Corp Sells 370 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,914,000 after acquiring an additional 163,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,239 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWKS traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $149.31. 7,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,434. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

