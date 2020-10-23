ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI opened at $54.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 88,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $4,627,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,908 shares of company stock worth $11,226,279. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,946,000 after acquiring an additional 919,214 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 645,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after acquiring an additional 409,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,550,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,195,000 after acquiring an additional 390,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,261,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.