Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 105.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $73.00. 210,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,167,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.