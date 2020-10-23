Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,450.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,580.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,273.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,308.45. 20,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,841. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,282.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,093.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

