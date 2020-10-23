Chronos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 554 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 2.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.69.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.03. 28,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $207.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

