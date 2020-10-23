Chronos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.5% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $17.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,633.13. 36,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,516.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,450.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,098.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.