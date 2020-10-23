Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.3% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.88. 447,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,534,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.