Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,284 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE AEP traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.90. 56,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,217. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.