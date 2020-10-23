Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cimpress is set to benefit from improved offerings and the BuildASign acquisition. The company has expanded its product line to include a wide variety of offerings to meet customers' needs. Also, its investment in technology and expansion of its production & IT capacity augur well for long-term growth. Moreover, the company remains committed toward increasing the wealth of its shareholders through share repurchase programs. Over the past three months, Cimpress’ shares have outperformed the industry. However, low demand environment, owing to the coronavirus outbreak-led market downturn, remains a major concern for its small and medium-scale businesses. Notably, the company has not provided earnings and revenue projections for the first quarter and fiscal 2021. Further, high debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research raised Cimpress from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cimpress from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of CMPR opened at $82.70 on Monday. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.38). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,241. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 232.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 71.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 10.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

