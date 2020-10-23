Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.71.

NYSE:CXO opened at $46.04 on Monday. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 726.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

