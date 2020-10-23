Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) PT Lowered to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Concho Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. Concho Resources’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

