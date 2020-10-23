Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. 1,705,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,738,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

