Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 388 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 67,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,696,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

