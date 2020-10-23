Congress Park Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

T traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. 732,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,491,234. The company has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

