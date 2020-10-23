Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.01. 269,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,369,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

