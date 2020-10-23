Congress Park Capital LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 39.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $23.63 on Friday, reaching $1,638.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,171. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a market cap of $1,098.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,516.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,450.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

