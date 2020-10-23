Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMRE. TheStreet lowered Costamare from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Costamare from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Costamare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.

CMRE opened at $6.82 on Monday. Costamare has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $827.57 million, a P/E ratio of -681.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costamare by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Costamare by 40.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costamare by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costamare by 136.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

