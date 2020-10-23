Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMRE. TheStreet lowered Costamare from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Costamare from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Costamare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.

CMRE opened at $6.82 on Monday. Costamare has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $827.57 million, a P/E ratio of -681.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costamare by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Costamare by 40.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costamare by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costamare by 136.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit