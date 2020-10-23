Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.2% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.79. 32,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,259. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $384.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

