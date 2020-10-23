Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.79. 32,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

