Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €49.78 ($58.56).

DAI stock opened at €47.91 ($56.36) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €46.25 and a 200-day moving average of €38.02. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit