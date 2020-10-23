Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €49.78 ($58.56).

DAI stock opened at €47.91 ($56.36) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €46.25 and a 200-day moving average of €38.02. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

