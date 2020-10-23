Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,776,000 after purchasing an additional 356,828 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Visa by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 149,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 488,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $78,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.62.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.95. 121,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,024,291. The company has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.84. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

