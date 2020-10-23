Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 49.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 45,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,120. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $135.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

