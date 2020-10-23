Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Walmart stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.49. 90,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,535,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.01. The company has a market capitalization of $406.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

