Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 138 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AbbVie by 148.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $84.67. The company had a trading volume of 108,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,696,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

