Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 690 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 192,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,167,353. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

