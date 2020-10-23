Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. 693,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,136,699. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

