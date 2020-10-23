DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 478 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $2,538,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.18. 63,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,535,663. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.01. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $406.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.