DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 731 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $139.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,507. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

