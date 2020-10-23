DeDora Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,109,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,327,335,000 after acquiring an additional 214,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,797. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $302.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.32 and its 200 day moving average is $254.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.