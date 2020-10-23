DeDora Capital Inc. Has $394,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,264 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,012 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,058,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.81.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,369,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

