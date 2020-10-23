Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 674 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,452,000 after acquiring an additional 58,122 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,439.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 65,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 61,562 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 740,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,526,000 after acquiring an additional 81,576 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.