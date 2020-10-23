DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.70.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $395.80 on Tuesday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $145.23 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.99 and a 200-day moving average of $390.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $175,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $19,863,644 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 43.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.