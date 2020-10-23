Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

DSSI stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $258.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 80,357 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 65,131 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.