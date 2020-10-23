Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) PT Lowered to $2.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $2.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DSX. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE DSX opened at $1.42 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 67.48%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 105.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at $85,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 16.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,058 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 3.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,486,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 125,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

